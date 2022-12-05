Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, England blank Senegal: Key stats

England blanked Senegal 3-0 in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Jordan Henderson gave England the lead in the 38th minute before Harry Kane added a second in added first-half extra-time. Bukayo Saka added the third in the second half as England reached the quarters and will now take on holders France. Here are the stats registered.

Key match stats from the match

England clocked 8 attempts, managing four shots on target and scoring thrice. Senegal had 10 attempts but lacked the bite in the final third, managing one shot on target. England also dominated the possession (62%) and had an 85% pass accuracy.

Key records for England and Phil Foden

England have scored 12 goals in four matches at this year's World Cup. This is now England's joint-most at a single major tournament (World Cup and Euros), level with their 12 goals at the 2018 World Cup. Phil Foden (22y 190d) became the youngest player to make two assists in a knockout stage game since Ronaldo for Brazil in 1998 (21y 284d vs Denmark).

Kane slams these records for England

Kane has now scored 11 goals at major tournaments for England (7 World Cup, 4 Euros), overtaking former star Gary Lineker (10) and becoming the Three Lions' all-time top scorer in such competitions. With 7 World Cup goals, Kane has equaled the tally of Uruguay's Luis Suarez. Kane has raced to 52 goals for England and is one behind Wayne Rooney.

Unique records for Bellingham and Henderson

As per Opta, at 19 years and 158 days, Jude Bellingham became the youngest player to assist in a World Cup game for England (since 1966). Bellingham became the second teenager to start in WC knockout stage game for England. Aged 32 years and 170 days, Henderson is now England's second-oldest ever World Cup scorer, after Tom Finney against USSR in 1958 (36y 64d).

How did the match pan out?

Bellingham set up the first goal for Henderson with a perfect cross. He combined well with Phil Foden as Kane scored. Foden was the creator once again as England sealed the game up in the 57th minute. He provided a cross for Bukayo Saka, who flicked a delicate finish past Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. England held on and managed a solid win.