FIFA World Cup 2022, Iran overcome 10-man Wales: Key stats

Nov 25, 2022

Iran claimed their maiden win over Wales (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Iran overcame 10-man Wales in a crunch Group B encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Dragons missed an early effort before Iran had their opener ruled out by VAR. Team Melli struck the post twice a few minutes into the second half before Rouzbeh Chesmi got a crucial game-winner eight minutes into the added time. Ramin Rezaeian converted the second minutes later.

Unwanted record for Hennessey

Wales' goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey received a red card in the 86th minute after bundling into Mehdi Taremi outside the box. As per Opta, he has become only the third goalkeeper to receive a red card at the World Cup, after Itumeleng Khune (South Africa vs Uruguay, 2010) and Gianluca Pagliuca (Italy vs Norway, 1994).

A look at the H2H record

This was only the second-ever meeting between Wales and Iran, with the Dragons winning their last match-up in April 1978. Phil Dwyer had scored the only goal of the game.

Most-capped player in Wales' history

With 110 appearances, Gareth Bale has now become the most-capped player in the history of Wales' national football team. He broke a tie with defender Chris Gunter (109). Besides, Bale is Wales' all-time scorer in international football, with 41 goals in his kitty.

Key stats from the match

Wales enjoyed a 62% possession and registered 10 attempts with three on target. Iran had merely 38% possession but managed 21 attempts with six on target. Wales completed 502 passes at 77% accuracy, while Iran managed 298 passes at 66% accuracy. Iran aced on the defensive front with 20 tackles, 14 interceptions, and 21 clearances in comparison to Wales (10, 6, 32).

Cheshmi enters record books

As per Opta, Cheshmi's goal (97:56) is the latest match-winning strike scored in any World Cup fixture (excluding extra time) since exact goal times are available for the competition (from 1966). Meanwhile, the 29-year-old netted his second goal in 22 international appearances for Iran.

How did the match pan out?

Wales looked poor right from the start and survived a scare with Ali Gholizadeh's goal being dubbed offside. Iran missed two potential opportunities post-half-time, with Sardar Azmoun and Gholizadeh hitting the post in a span of a few seconds. Hennessey's red card added more pressure as Carlos Queiroz's men fetched two goals deep in the added time to break Welsh hearts.

Taremi scripts this distinguishable record

As per Squawka, Taremi has created the most number of chances in a single World Cup game across the last two editions (8 vs Wales). Mesut Ozil (7 vs South Korea), Neymar (7 vs Belgium), and Kieran Trippier (7 vs Belgium) follow suit.