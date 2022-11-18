Sports

Qatar World Cup: Decoding the best matches in Group F

Kevin De Bruyne will be Belgium's key player (Source: Twitter/@KevinDeBruyne)

The Group F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup features the last edition's runner-up Croatia alongside Belgium, Morocco, and Canada. Belgium made peace with a third-place finish in 2018, while Morocco exited in the group stage itself. Meanwhile, Canada are set to mark only their second appearance in the WC history, having last appeared in 1986. We decode the best matches from Group F.

Performance How have the teams performed in FIFA World Cup?

Belgium have played a total of 48 games, winning 20, drawing nine, and losing 19. Across 23 matches, Croatia have mustered 11 wins, four draws, and eight defeats. Morocco have managed two wins, five draws, and nine defeats in 16 WC fixtures. As for Canada, they lost each of the three games featured in the 1986 edition of the tournament.

#1 Belgium vs Morocco, November 27

In all likelihood, Belgium would beat Canada in their opening encounter. Up next, they face Morocco, who breezed through the CAF WC qualifiers. While the Atlas Lions managed 20 goals and conceded just once, they are likely to be restricted big-time by an experienced Belgium. Besides, Belgium own a 2-1 win-loss record versus Morocco in all competitions, including a 1-0 WC win in 1994.

#2 Croatia vs Belgium, December 1

Croatia were top of Group A1 in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 season, having earned qualification to the semis. Notably, Croatia finished above Denmark, World Cup holders France, and Austria in the group. Prior to that, Croatia topped Group H in FIFA WC European Qualifiers and exited the R16 at Euro 2020. Croatia's match versus Belgium could ultimately define the toppers in Group F.

Belgium Who are the key players for Belgium?

Kevin De Bruyne will be Belgium's talisman in the tournament. The 31-year-old Manchester City midfielder has fetched three goals and nine assists in Premier League 2022-23. He will be sharing the creative responsibilities with former Chelsea star Eden Hazard. Belgium will hope Inter's Romelu Lukaku is available for the fixture versus Croatia.

Croatia Modric still the central figure for Croatia

37-year-old Luka Modric will be looking to put up an inspiring show. The Real Madrid midfielder has managed seven goals and two assists across competitions this season. Modric, who was the best player in the 2018 edition, will be hoping to emulate his heroics. Midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic are pivotal to Croatia's scheme of things alongside Ivan Perisic.

Morocco Hakimi, Ziyech will have the spotlights from Morocco

Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi, who has already earned 54 caps at the international level, is the biggest star in their line-up. The right-back offers value on both offensive and defensive fronts. He has scored three goals and kept nine clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season. Hakim Ziyech has been used sparingly by Chelsea this this season. He needs to have a strong campaign.

Probable XI Probable XI of Belgium, Croatia

Belgium (3-4-2-1): Thibaut Courtois; Zeno Debast, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard; Michy Batshuayi. Croatia (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic.

Information Morocco's Probable XI for 2022 FIFA WC

Morocco Probable XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Hakimi; Selim Amallah, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ouanahi; Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Hakim Ziyech.

Schedule Group F: Here's the schedule of matches

Morocco vs Croatia: November 23 (3:30 PM IST). Belgium vs Canada: November 24 (12:30 AM IST). Belgium vs Morocco: November 27 (6:30 PM IST). Croatia vs Canada: November 27 (9:30 PM IST). Canada vs Morocco: December 1 (8:30 PM IST). Croatia vs Belgium: December 1 (8:30 PM IST).

Information Where to watch the Qatar World Cup in India?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can stream the matches on the Voot app and Jio Cinema (paid subscription).