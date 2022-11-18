FIFA World Cup: Beer sales banned at stadiums in Qatar
There will be no alcohol served at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar confirmed FIFA on Friday. All eight stadiums in Qatar which are set to host the matches, will not have alcohol permitted for sale. Most importantly, there has been a change in stance as earlier the organizers had stated that alcohol will be served "in select areas within stadiums". Here's more.
As per a report in BBC, alcohol was earlier set to be served in limited areas within stadiums. CEO Nasser Al Khater had said they were "finalising our alcohol strategy" but this is the first time the Supreme Committee for Legacy and Delivery publicly announced plans to give fans the freedom to drink within the stadium perimeter.
Statement on beer sales at #WorldCup stadiums 🏟️ on behalf of FIFA and Host Country 🇶🇦: pic.twitter.com/o4IEhboXks— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) November 18, 2022
As per New York Times journalist Tariq Panja, there will be one constituency that will get to consume alcohol at World Cup stadiums which is FIFA's hospitality guests. In fact, it will remain as part of their packages.
"Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa fan festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar's Fifa World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters," said a statement from world football's governing body.
FIFA added in it's statement that there is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar's World Cup stadiums. "Host country authorities and Fifa will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans," FIFA said.
Earlier, Budweiser, who is a major sponsor of FIFA, had the exclusive rights to sell beer. "The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev's understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022." Budweiser posted a tweet saying, "Well, this is awkward" before the post was deleted.
FIFA also thanked Budweiser for its owner ABInbev for its understanding and continuous support. Bud’s response speaks for itself pic.twitter.com/5guvjnrC0Z— tariq panja (@tariqpanja) November 18, 2022
The Football Supporters' Association (FSA) criticized the timing of the decision by FIFA. "Some fans like a beer at a game and some don't, but the real issue is the last minute U-turn which speaks to a wider problem - the total lack of communication and clarity from the organising committee towards supporters," an FSA spokesperson as per BBC.