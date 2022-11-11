Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Key records that can be broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 11, 2022, 09:06 pm 3 min read

The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup is set to start on November 20. Hosts Qatar open the tournament against Ecuador in Group A. The World Cup will be braced for several of its records to be broken in Qatar this time. Besides several top players, many teams are also in search of breaking some major records. We decode the same.

Muller Muller can surpass Pele in terms of goals

German ace Thomas Muller has been a great servant and will feature in his fourth World Cup. He made his debut in the 2010 edition. Muller has scored 10 goals for Germany in World Cup history. Notably, he is three shy of surpassing the tally of former Brazilian star Pele (12). Muller can also surpass Jurgen Klinsmann and Sandor Kocsis (11 each).

Duo Ronaldo and Messi to play their 5th World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to feature in their 5th World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018). Both players will equal Antonio Carbajal (Mexico), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), and Rafael Marquez (Mexico) in terms of playing 5 World Cups. Messi has played 19 WC matches. If Argentina reach the final, he will end up with 26 matches (highest-ever), surpassing Matthaus' tally of 25.

Do you know? Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Kane can climb up the ladder

Ronaldo has scored seven goals in World Cup history and can surpass former legends Maradona, Rivaldo (8 each), David Villa (9), and Gary Lineker (10) among several others. Meanwhile, the likes of Messi, Brazil's Neymar, and England's Harry Kane have all amassed six goals each.

Kane Harry Kane can achieve these records for England

Kane can become England's highest-scorer in FIFA World Cup history. The Tottenham forward needs five goals to surpass former England star Lineker (10) to achieve this mark. Kane, who has scored 51 goals for England in all competitions, needs three more to surpass Wayne Rooney's tally of 53 to become his nation's top-scorer ever.

Nations Germany can equal Brazil's tally; Argentina aim to surpass Italy

Germany last won the World Cup in 2014. It was their fourth honor. If Germany manage to win the trophy in Qatar, they will equal record holders Brazil (5). FIFA World Cup 2022 favorites Argentina are aiming to surpass Italy's tally of 37 games undefeated in men's international football (35). Argentina can win their 3rd ever World Cup after a gap of 36 years.

Information Netherlands can equal this unique unwanted record

Netherlands have managed to reach three World Cup finals, losing all of them. If they end up being runners-up in 2022, they will equal an unwanted record held by Germany (four-time runners-up)

Duo Messi and Kane can break these World Cup records

Messi was adjudged Best Player award in the 2014 edition. If he manages to win another such award, he will be the first player in World Cup history to win multiple times. Kane can end up being the top scorer in successive World Cups. He scored six in 2018. He will be the first player to do so.

Records Other notable records on offer

If France defend the crown, they will be the third side in World Cup history to win successive editions after Italy (1934-38) and Brazil (1958-62). Messi can extend his record of most consecutive tournaments (4) with at least one assist. Spain have been awarded the most penalties (18) World Cups and can be the first team with a tally of 20-plus.