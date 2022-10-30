Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Robert Lewandowski scores late Barca winner: Stats

Robert Lewandowski scored in the 93rd minute to help Barcelona overcome Valencia on matchday 12 of La Liga 2022-23 season. Lewy's last gasp half-volley from Raphinha's cross sealed the win for Barca, who have gone atop the standings for the time being. Lewandowski has been in supreme form this season and this was another moment of brilliance from the veteran Polish striker. Here's more.

Standings Barca go top of the standings

Barca claimed their 10th win of the season (W10 D1 L1) to race to 31 points after 12 games. However, Real Madrid can reclaim their spot atop tonight. Real have claimed 31 points after 11 games. Valencia are 10th, having been winless in their last four games in the league. Los Che suffered their 5th defeat of the season.

Numbers Crucial numbers for Lewandowski

In 12 La Liga games this season, Lewandowski has raced to 13 goals. He also has four assists. Overall, the Polish striker has netted 18 goals for Barca in all competitions this season. As per Opta, Lewandowski's 13-goal count after 12 games is the second best in La Liga. Only, Cristiano Ronaldo (20 goals) in the 2014-15 season, managed more.

Information A new record for Barcelona

Barcelona have kept 10 clean sheets in their 12 games in La Liga 2022-23 season. As per Opta, Barca have registered the most clean sheets for any team after their first 12 games of a season in the competition's history.

Match How did the match pan out?

Valencia had some early chances but the visitors dominated the scenes in the first half which remained goalless. In the second half, Valencia had a goal ruled out for handball after a VAR check. Raphinha missed a glorious chance for Barca in the 85th minute before Lewandowski came to the rescue. He found the net after Raphinha produced a curling cross.

Information Cadiz stun Atletico Madrid 3-2

Earlier, Atletico Madrid suffered a 2-3 defeat versus Cadiz. Notably, Cadiz went 2-0 up before Atletico equalized in quick succession with Joao Felix scoring a brace. However, the hosts found the winner in the ninth minute of added time.