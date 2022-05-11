Sports

La Liga 2021-22, Barcelona beat Celta Vigo: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 11, 2022, 02:13 pm 3 min read

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace as Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 3-1 to enhance their chances of finishing second in La Liga 2021-22 season. Memphis Depay scored the opener for Barca before Aubameyang made it 2-0 in the 41st minute. In the second half, Auba made it 3-0 for his side. Iago Aspas scored a consolation goal for Celta Vigo. Here are the records broken.

Match Barca beat Celta Vigo 3-1

After claiming a 2-1 win over Real Betis over the weekend, Barca saw Memphis open the scoring after Ousmane Dembele charged down the right flank and squared the ball for the Dutchman. Auba then reacted quickly to slot the second goal. In the second half, Dembele was the provider once again as Auba swept home. Aspas pulled a goal back in the 50th minute.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xavi came in as Barcelona's head coach in November and turned things around.

At one stage, Barca were ninth in La Liga when Barca confirmed Xavi as their coach.

Since then, the rise has been superb.

Barca are a win away from sealing second position and nobody would have put their money on the same given the danger which surrounded their campaign earlier.

La Liga Barca need one win to seal second place

Since losing to Cadiz last month, Barca are enjoying a five-game unbeaten run in La Liga, winning all five. After 36 games, Barca have claimed 21 wins, nine draws, and six losses. They have forwarded 68 goals, besides allowing 36. Barca have 72 points and are ahead of Sevilla (64), who have played two games less. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo are placed 11th (48 points).

Dembele Notable stats for Dembele

Dembele has provided 13 assists this season in La Liga. He has steered clear of Karim Benzema (11). As per Opta, since at least 2006-07, three French players have provided +13 assists between the Top 5 European Leagues for the first time in a single season. Dembele joined RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku (13) and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (15).

Auba Auba is Barca's joint-top scorer this season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now Barcelona's joint-top goal-scorer this season (13). He is now level in terms of goals alongside Memphis. Auba has 11 La Liga goals and an assist since joining the club in the winter transfer window from Arsenal. Auba has scored 10-plus league goals for Barca in 15 games. He had achieved the number in 13 games for Arsenal.

Do you know? Unique record for Barcelona

As per Opta, Spanish giants Barcelona are unbeaten in their 33 La Liga games played on a Tuesday (W23 D10). This is the best unbeaten record for a team on a specific day in the competition's history.