Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool beat Villa, keep title hopes alive

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 11, 2022, 01:17 pm 3 min read

Liverpool came from behind to down Aston Villa (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

After a disappointing 1-1 draw in their previous Premier League match versus Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool returned to winning ways. The Reds saw off a spirited Aston Villa side, coming from behind to seal a 2-1 win. The three points were necessary as Liverpool kept their title hopes alive. Leaders Manchester City can get back their three-point lead when they face Wolves tonight.

Liverpool went behind early on when Douglas Luiz scored after keeper Alisson failed to hold his header. The Reds equalized instantly within three minutes with Joel Matip scoring. Both teams had chances to go ahead before Sadio Mane scored with a superb angled header from Luis Diaz's cross in the 65th minute. Liverpool are behind on goal difference now, having played a game more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dropping points at home proved to be costly for Liverpool as they saw City carve out a three-point lead and a better goal difference as well.

Liverpool have two games to go and need wins in both.

They will also need to rely on City's opponents in doing them a favor.

City are in driving seat at the moment and look sorted.

Situation A look at City and Liverpool's situation

Manchester City are top of the Premier League 2021-22 standings. Having played 35 games, City have notched 27 wins, five draws, and 3 losses (86 points). They have scored 89 goals, besides conceding 21. Liverpool are placed second, having won 26, drawn 8, and losing twice. They have 86 points from 36 games. They have scored 89 goals, besides conceding 24.

Liverpool Notable records for the Reds

As per Opta, no side has won more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Liverpool (14). The Reds have scored 43 away goals in the Premier League 2021-22 season. They have managed to score more in a PL campaign once before, in 2013-14 (48) when they finished second behind Manchester City.

Scorers Unique record for Liverpool

As per Opta, Liverpool are just the second team in Premier League history to have three players reach 15+ goals in a single campaign (Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota), after Manchester City's title winning side of 2013-14 (Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko). Salah has netted 22 goals this season. Meanwhile, Mane and Jota have scored 15 PL goals each.

Numbers More crucial numbers for the Reds

Liverpool are now unbeaten across their last eight away games in the Premier League 2021-22 season (W6 D2). Liverpool defender Joel Matip scored just his second Premier League goal of the season. As per William Hill, Liverpool are the first team to beat Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side multiple times in the Premier League (1-0 and 2-1).