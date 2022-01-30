Sports

Adama Traore returns to Barcelona on loan from Wolves

Written by Sneha Singh Jan 30, 2022, 02:35 pm 3 min read

Traore has returned to Barca (Photo Credit: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

La Liga giants Barcelona have signed Spanish forward Adama Traore on loan in the January transfer window from Premier League club Wolves. The news was confirmed on Sunday by Barca. As of now, Traore is under the contract to stay with Catalan giants until the end of the season. However, Barca have the option to permanently sign him at the end of the spell.

Context Why does it matter?

Barcelona have been busy in the transfer window and have added another attacking player in the ranks.

Earlier, Traore made four senior appearances for Barca's first team before moving to Aston Villa in 2015.

In 2016, Traore joined Middlesbrough and stayed there for two seasons.

Thereafter, he moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018 for then a club-record fee of £18 million ($24.1 million).

Twitter Post Traore arrives in Barca

Details Tottenham were also in the race to sign Traore

According to an ESPN report, Tottenham were also in the race to sign the 26-year-old winger. Antonio Conte was pushing for Traore's move as he wanted to sign him for a possible wing-back position, the report added. However, in the end, Traore decided to move to the Spanish side instead. He will be presented as a Barca player on Wednesday behind closed doors.

Statement Scott Sellars on Traore's move to Barca

After the move was finalized, Wolves' technical director Scott Sellars said that this is a "dream" transfer for Traore. "Everyone knows Barcelona is a city, and club, very close to Adama's heart, so it is a dream move for him," he said as quoted by AFP. "We have agreed a very healthy option in the deal should Barcelona wish to make the move permanent."

Transfer Traore is Barca's third signing

Traore is Barcelona's third signing in the January transfer window after Ferran Torres and Dani Alves. Traore's return has provided Barca boss Xavi Hernandez with another attacking option as Ansu Fati has been sidelined with an injury. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele is in exile after failing to sign the new contract with the club. Dembele's contract is set to expire in June 2022.

Stats Traore's numbers in Premier League

Traore played 20 Premier League games in the 2021-22 season and scored just one goal. He failed to provide a single assist. Overall, he has played 160 games in the PL since 2015, scoring eight goals, besides providing 14 assists. He had a superb 2019-20 campaign for Wolves, scoring four league goals and making nine assists.

Standings Barcelona's position in La Liga

Barcelona are currently occupying the fifth spot in the La Liga table with 35 points from 21 games. They have won just nine league games this season while losing four and drawing eight. They are 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid and one point behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Xavi's men will next play host to Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, February 6.