Athletic Club beat Atletico Madrid, reach Spanish Super Cup final

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 03:39 am 2 min read

Athletic Club beat Atletico Madrid (Photo credit: Twitter/@Athletic_en)

Two late goals within a space of four minutes saw Athletic Club beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. Atletico got the lead in the 62nd minute after Unai Simon's own goal. However, Athletic hit back with goals in the 77th and 81st minute respectively. They will face Real Madrid in the final. Here's more.

Details How did the match pan out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@Athletic_en)

After a goalless first half, Atletico were handed the lead after Joao Felix's header was parried on to the post by Athletic keeper Simon as the ball hit his back and entered the post. However, Atletico conceded twice post that in quick succession. Yeray Avarez scored from a header before Nico Williams scored with a volley after a corner.

Context Why does it matter?

Atletico were considered as the favorites for this tie but went on to lose the same, conceding two poor goals from corners.

This has been their story this season, playing an inconsistent brand of football.

Manager Diego Simeone has work to do as his side needs to salvage the season.

Meanwhile, it was a deserved win for Athletic, who showed belief and character.

Athletic Athletic Club reach sixth Super Cup final

(Photo credit: Twiter/@Athletic_en)

Athletic Club will play their sixth final in the Spanish Super Cup. As per Opta, for the first time in consecutive years after playing in Seville in 2021; they could win two consecutive titles in the same competition. This will be the first time since the club's two La Liga titles in 1983 and 1984 respectively.

Feats Notable feats scripted in the match

As per Opta, this was the ninth official meeting between the two clubs at a neutral venue ever. Athletic sealed their fifth win over Atletico, who had won five (D1). Atletico won the last two games (2-1 in 1985 Copa del Rey final and 3-0 in 2012 UEL final). Meanwhile, Williams has now scored three goals in his last three games for Athletic Club.