Decoding the title race in Premier League 2021-22 season

Decoding the title race in Premier League 2021-22 season

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 01, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Man City top the Premier League standings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Premier League 2021-22 season has taken an interesting turn of late with Manchester City opening up a crucial gap over rivals Chelsea and Liverpool respectively. City have been in brilliant form of late, winning 10 successive Premier League matches. In the same period, both Chelsea and Liverpool have dropped crucial points. However, one can not rule out Chelsea and Liverpool yet.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

(Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

City are in prime form and to get closer to them, both Chelsea and Liverpool have to keep piling up wins and keep the pressure on. With City and Chelsea playing on January 15, the match becomes highly significant for the Blues. City have the desired depth and do not look like dropping points at the moment. But things can change quickly.

Man City City have enjoyed themselves this season

(Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

City, who face Arsenal today, have collected 50 points from 20 matches (W16 D2 L2). They have scored 51 goals (highest), besides conceding 12 (lowest). Notably, City are on a 10-game winning run in the PL. In this run of 10 wins, they have netted 31 goals, besides conceding six. City have kept six clean sheets as well.

Chelsea Chelsea will need to step up

(Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Chelsea are placed second in the PL 2021-22 table, having collected 42 points from 50 matches. They have secured 12 wins, besides drawing six times, and losing twice. The Blues have scored 43 goals, besides conceding 14. Notably, Chelsea have managed four draws in their last eight games, besides losing once. They have secured three wins. Dropping crucial points have hampered their cause.

Liverpool Liverpool winless in two PL matches

After 19 matches, Liverpool have picked up 12 wins, five draws, and two losses. They have racked up 41 points. Liverpool have dropped points in their last two games, drawing 2-2 versus Tottenham and losing 1-0 against Leicester City. Prior to that, they had enjoyed six successive wins. Liverpool have a game in hand and need to find their game back.

Performers The key performers for these three sides

(Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

For City, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva have scored seven goals each, besides registering an assist. Gabriel Jesus (seven assists and two goals) has been a pivotal figure as well. For Chelsea, Mason Mount has been clinical, firing seven goals and registering five assists. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (G15 A9) has been the league's best player. Trent Alexander-Arnold has eight assists and two goals.