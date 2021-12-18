Sports Robert Lewandowski breaks Gerd Muller's record in Bundesliga

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 01:59 pm

Robert Lewandowski has been in sensational form this year

Robert Lewandowski has continued to extend his goal-scoring form for Bayern Munich. The Polish international scored for Bayern in their 4-0 win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski netted his 43rd goal for the Bavarians in the Bundesliga this year. With this tally, the veteran forward broke Gerd Muller's record for the most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year. Here are the key details.

Lewandowski has been in top form over the last few seasons and his numbers are extraordinary. The Pole has been busy in scripting several new records across competitions. This is another massive chapter in Lewandowski's football career, breaking a 49-year-old record. Lewandowski, who tops the scoring chart in Europe's top five leagues this season, will want to keep his intensity flowing.

Gerd Muller had scored 42 times in 1972

Muller held the record all this while, scoring 42 times in a single calendar year in 1972. The late footballer had set the record earlier as well, scoring 35 in 1968. After breaking his own record, Muller also netted 36 Bundesliga goals in 1976. Meanwhile, Dieter Muller scored 37 for FC Koln in 1977.

Lewandowski achieves these terrific numbers

Lewandowski has already netted a whopping 30 goals in the ongoing 2021-22 season. He has achieved the same in just 25 games. Lewandowski has netted 30-plus goals for the seventh successive season for Bayern in all competitions. He has 19 Bundesliga goals this season as well. Overall, Lewandowski has 296 Bundesliga goals (274 for Bayern). He has 324 goals for Bayern in all competitions.

Lewandowski had broken Muller's 49-year-old record in May

In May 2021, Lewandowski has eclipsed a 49-year-old record of legend Muller in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski scored his 41st goal of the 2020-21 season in a 5-2 win over Augsburg, the most in a Bundesliga season. Notably, Muller had scored 40 goals for Bayern in 1971-72. Earlier, Lewandowski became only the second man to reach the 40-goal mark in a single season.

How did the match pan out?

Thomas Muller opened the scoring for Bayern before setting up Dayot Upamecano with a header in the second half. Dayot Upamecano added the second with former Manchester City player Leroy Sane scoring two minutes later. In the 87th minute, Lewandowski added the final touch.