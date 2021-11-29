Benzema and Vinicius help Real overcome Sevilla 2-1: Records broken

Karim Benzema scored for Real

La Liga leaders Real Madrid came back from behind to overcome Sevilla 2-1. Sevilla went ahead in the match with a goal from Rafa Mir in the 12th minute. However, Karim Benzema equalized for Real. The match was heading for a 1-1 draw but the in-form Vinicius Junior won the game for Real in the 87th minute. Here are the details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Real have been playing well in La Liga this season and have a four-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's men have lost just one game this season. They have also registered 10 wins. This was another spirited performance as Real showed their character and made a comeback. The players are performing well and confidence is riding high.

Details

How did the match pan out?

Mir headed the visitors into an early lead before Benzema scored the equalizer. The veteran Frenchman had an easy finish after Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou could only push Eder Militao's long-range effort onto the post. Vinicius completed Real's comeback after cutting inside and finding the top corner with a brilliant right-footed shot.

Duo

Feats achieved by Vinicius and Benzema

Vinicius has scored nine goals in 14 La Liga games this season. This tally is one more than in his previous 82 games for Los Blancos in the competition. Benzema netted his 11th league goal this season. He is now involved in 18 goals (7 assists). Only Mohamed Salah (19) has been involved in more goals in Europe's five major leagues this season.

Information

Benzema races to 295 goals for Real

The veteran Benzema scored his 203rd La Liga goal in 396 matches. The Frenchman has raced to 295 goals for Real in all competitions. He has 16 goals already this season for Real across tournaments.

Do you know?

Real show enough pedigree

As per Opta, Real Madrid have won more points from losing positions than any other team in La Liga this season (10 points, two more than Atletico Madrid).