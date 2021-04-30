Barcelona lose, miss chance to go top of La Liga

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 03:40 pm

Barcelona suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against Granada in La Liga.

The Copa del Rey champions were leading until the hour mark before Granada scored twice to seal the deal.

After Madrid rivals, Atletico and Real dropped points, Barca had the chance to move atop the standings.

However, this defeat sees them stay third, two points below leaders Atletico.

Here are the records broken.

Match details

Barca lose despite taking the lead

Barca ace Lionel Messi had given the hosts the lead when he combined with Antoine Griezmann before slotting into the far corner.

The hosts missed several opportunities to add to their lead before Darwin Machis scored the equalizer.

Lastly, substitute Jorge Molina then headed in the winner for the visitors late on.

Messi

Messi involved in 35 La Liga goals this season

Messi has now scored 26 goals in La Liga this season. He has been involved in 35 goals this season in the league (G26 A9).

As per Opta, no player has been involved in more goals in the Top 5 European Leagues since the start of 2021 than Messi (27).

He has 19 goals and eight assists.

Information

Messi has raced to 34 goals across competitions this season

Messi now has 34 goals in 43 matches in all competitions this season. Overall, he has raced to 668 goals in 774 appearances for the club. He now has 470 La Liga goals in 516 appearances.

Do you know?

Other stats registered in the Barcelona-Granada encounter

As per Opta, Barcelona have lost in the two games with most possession this season in La Liga (82.1% versus Cadiz and 81.9% versus Granada). Antoine Griezmann now has 18 goal involvements in La Liga this season (G11 A7).