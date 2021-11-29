Lionel Messi provides three assists in PSG win: Key numbers

Lionel Messi provided all three assists in PSG's 3-1 win

Lionel Messi dazzled with three assists as Paris Saint-Germain scored two late goals to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 in Ligue 1. With this win, PSG now have a 12-point advantage over second-placed Rennes (28 points). Denis Bouanga gave St Etienne a 23rd-minute lead before Marquinhos headed PSG level before half-time. Timothee Kolodziejczak was sent off as PSG added two more late on. Here's more.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

After an indifferent since joining PSG in the summer, Messi is getting back to to his best. In the previous gameweek, Messi netted his maiden Ligue 1 goal for PSG against Nantes. The Argentine superstar had gone goalless in his first five league games. With three assists now, Messi stood out for his side, controlling the play in what was a spirited performance.

Assists

Messi achieves these feats with hat-trick of assists

As per Squawka Football, Messi is now the first player to provide a hat-trick of assists in a single Ligue 1 game this season. As per ESPN, Messi registered three assists in a match for the fifth time. He is also the only player to have racked up a hat-trick of assists for two clubs and country.

Details

How did the match pan out?

Bouanga gave the hosts a stunning lead early on before Kolodziejczak was sent-off for a foul on Kylian Mbappe. Marquinhos headed PSG level from the resulting free-kick. Di Maria curled in a brilliant shot with 11 minutes left and Marquinhos got the decisive third in added time. Bouanga's opener was the 11th time PSG have conceded the opening goal in the league in 2021.

Do you know?

Decoding Messi's Ligue 1 stats this season

In seven Ligue 1 matches this season, Messi has scored one goal and provided three assists. He has created four chances, besides registering nine shots on target. He has also won 26 challenges.