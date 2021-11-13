Premier League: The best matches between Man City and Everton

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 13, 2021, 07:10 pm

Man City will host Everton on November 21

Manchester City host Premier League 2021-22 leaders Chelsea on November 21 after the international break. City are second in the league standings and enjoyed a terrific victory in the Manchester derby on gameweek 11. An inconsistent Everton are placed 11th. The two teams have met 48 times in the PL. Everton have sealed 18 wins compared to City's 21. Nine games were drawn.

Everton need to pick themselves up and show courage against a top City outfit. The two teams have a close H2H record in the Premier League and there have been several top-notch encounters filled with intensity and drama. Of late, City have dominated the show against Everton both home and away. We highlight the best PL matches between them on the same note.

2020-21

Champions City thrash Everton 5-0

In May 2021, champions City ended the campaign with a flourish. They tamed Everton 5-0 with Sergio Aguero making his final home appearance. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for City before Gabriel Jesus added the second. Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty for Everton. After half-time, Phil Foden netted City's third with Aguero then coming on and scoring a brace.

2017-18

Spirited City draw 1-1 at the Etihad

The 2017-18 season saw eventual champions City draw 1-1 against Everton. Raheem Sterling came to the rescue for 10-man City, who had Kyle Walker get sent off in the first half. Wayne Rooney gave Everton the lead, converting Dominic Calvert-Lewin's square pass between Ederson's legs from eight yards. Sterling scored in the 82nd minute. Later on, Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off for Everton.

2013-14

City come from behind to overcome the Toffees

In the 2013-14 season, Man City came from behind to beat Everton 3-1. The win saw City end Everton's unbeaten start to the campaign. Romelu Lukaku scored the opener for Everton in the 16th minute. Alvaro Negredo equalized instantly from a Yaya Toure pass. Aguero scored just before half-time as his penalty in the second half saw Tim Howard score an own goal.

2016-17

Maarten Stekelenburg helps Everton escape with a point

In the 2016-17 season, Everton came away with a point from the Etihad after Maarten Stekelenburg saved two penalties. De Bruyne missed the first one with the Dutch keeper pushing his effort away. Sergio Aguero had the same outcome in the second half. City had gone behind as Lukaku opened the scoring with a cool finish. However, eight minutes later, Nolito scored the equalizer.