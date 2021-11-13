ATP Finals, Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz: Decoding the stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 13, 2021, 07:06 pm

Daniil Medvedev has the second-most match wins in 2021

The opening clash of 2021 ATP Finals will see world number two Daniil Medvedev locking horns with Hubert Hurkacz. Medvedev, who enters the year-end tournament as the defending champion, recently lost the Paris Masters final to Novak Djokovic. The world number one also overcame Hurkacz in the semi-finals. Earlier this month, Hurkacz became the final player to qualify for the ATP Finals.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The ATP Finals, which features the world's best eight players, will be underway on November 14. Medvedev, who has been one of the most consistent performers in 2021, will ply his trade in the opener. He enters the ATP Finals as one of the front-runners to win the title. Medvedev will face Hurkacz, who made his Top 10 debut following the Indian Wells Masters.

Medvedev

Medvedev won his maiden Grand Slam title this season

Medvedev reached his second consecutive final in Paris before losing to Djokovic. Prior to this, he beat Djokovic to clinch his first major title (US Open). He became the first Russian man to win the tournament since Marat Safin (2000). He won three other titles in the season, including one ATP Masters 1000 (Canada). The Russian also won in Mallorca and Marseille.

Information

Second-most match-wins in the ongoing season

Medvedev has the second-most match wins (54-12) after Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas (55 each) on the ongoing ATP Tour. He owns the second-most titles (4) after Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and Jannik Sinner (5 each).

Hurkacz

Hurkacz is 36-20 in the season

Hurkacz is 36-20 in the ongoing season. In September, he won the ATP 250 event in Metz after beating Pablo Carreno Busta in the final. The Polish also reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon this year. In April, Hurkacz won the ATP Masters 1000 Miami, beating Jannik Sinner in the summit clash. He also triumphed in Delray Beach with a win over Sebastian Korda.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Medvedev and Hurkacz have beaten each other once on the ATP Tour. The Russian overcame Hurkacz at the Canada Masters. He won the quarter-final 2-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(5). Before that, Medvedev lost to the Polish at Wimbledon. Hurkacz won the quarter-final 2-6, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. He was the fifth Polish man to reach the quarter-finals in the grass-court Slam.