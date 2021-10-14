Decoding the stats of Angelique Kerber in 2021

Former world number one Angelique Kerber advanced to her third consecutive Indian Wells quarter-final with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. Kerber will now face 21st seed Paula Badosa for a spot in the semi-finals. Earlier in the tournament, the German claimed two three-set wins against Katerina Siniakova and Daria Kasatkina respectively. Here are Kerber's stats in 2021.

Form

Kerber is 29-14 in the season

Before the Indian Well, Kerber lost to Leylah Fernandez in the fourth round at the US Open. The former reached the semi-finals of Western and Southern Open in August (lost to Ashleigh Barty). Barty also overcame Kerber in the semi-finals of Wimbledon. Prior to that, the German won the WTA 250 title in Bad Homburg. Kerber is 29-14 in the ongoing season.

Title

Kerber won the Bad Homburg Open for her 13th title

Kerber clinched the 13th of her career by winning the Bad Homburg Open. She defeated Ekaterina Yashina and Anna Blinkova to qualify for the quarter-final. The German came from behind in both quarter-final (beat Amanda Anisimova 2-6, 6-3, 6-3) and semi-final (beat Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-4, 7-6). Kerber defeated Katerina Siniakova in the final to win her third title on grass.

Wimbledon

2021 Wimbledon: Barty beat Kerber in the semis

At 2021 Wimbledon, Kerber overcame Nina Stojanovic, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, and Coco Gauff to reach the quarter-final. She qualified for this stage in the Championships for the fifth time in her career. Kerber then defeated Karolína Muchova to reach her fourth semi-final at Wimbledon. However, she was handed a straight-set defeat by Barty in the semis.

Indian Wells

Indian Wells: Kerber to face Badosa in quarter-final

Kerber has now qualified for her fifth quarter-final at the Indian Wells Masters. She won in three sets against Siniakova and Kasatkina before claiming a straight-set victory against Tomljanovic. The German will now square off with Badosa to reach her second straight semi-final in the tournament. Notably, Kerber finished as the runner-up in the last BNP Paribas Open edition.