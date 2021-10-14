Indian Wells, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nikoloz Basilashvili: Decoding the stats

Stefanos Tsitsipas marched into the quarter-finals of Indian Wells Masters with a three-set victory over Alex de Minaur on Wednesday. He defeated the Australian 6-7(3), 7-6(3), 6-2 to set up a last eight clash with unseeded Nikoloz Basilashvili. Meanwhile, the latter defeated Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6(6) in the fourth round. Here, we decode the stats of Basilashvili and Tsitsipas.

Form

Tsitsipas is 54-15 in the season

Before the Indian Wells, Tsitsipas beat Nick Kyrgios at the Laver Cup. Carlos Alcaraz stunned the former at the US Open. The Greek was vying to reach the fourth round in New York for the first time. He reached his maiden major final at Roland Garros. Tsitsipas, who is 54-15 in the season, won in Lyon (ATP 250) and Monte-Carlo (ATP Masters 1000).

Basilashvili

Basilashvili won two ATP 250 titles in 2021

Basilashvili has won 30 matches on the ATP tour in 2021. He recently lost to Lorenzo Sonego in San Diego (ATP 250). Basilashvili was knocked out of the US Open after losing to Reilly Opelka in the third round. He won two ATP 250 titles in the season (Munich and Doha). In June, Basilashvili reached the semi-finals in Halle (ATP 500).

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Tsitsipas and Basilashvili have faced each other twice. The former has beaten Basilashvili on both occasions. Tsitsipas defeated him 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-4 at the 2019 Australian Open (third round). The world number three reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final in the tournament (lost to Rafael Nadal). Tsitsipas floored Basilashvili in Beijing too in the same year (4-6, 6-3, 6-2).

Feats

A look at their notable feats

Basilashvili defeated Swiss ace Roger Federer en route to his title in Doha. He entered his sixth ATP final after beating Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals. In the summit clash, Basilashvili humbled Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets. Besides, Tsitsipas won his first Masters 1000 title at Monte-Carlo after defeating Andrey Rublev. He became the first Greek player to win a Masters 1000 title.

Indian Wells

Tsitsipas entered the Indian Wells Masters with a 1-2 record. He has reached the quarter-finals for the first time, having beaten Pedro Martínez, Fabio Fognini, and Alex de Minaur so far. On the other hand, Basilashvili has overcome Christopher Eubanks, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, and Khachanov till now. Notably, he was win-less at this Masters before this edition (0-3).