Andy Murray to skip Davis Cup after losing to Zverev

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 03:56 pm

Andy Murray plans to miss the impending Davis Cup

Former world number one Andy Murray is planning to skip next month's Davis Cup. The 34-year-old informed about the same on Wednesday, stating that he is "not sure he deserves to play in that team". Murray was knocked out of the Indian Wells Masters after suffering a third-round defeat to Alexander Zverev. The German defeated Murray 6-4, 7-6(4).

Statement

I am not planning on playing the Davis Cup: Murray

"I'm not planning on playing the Davis Cup and with the late finish to it, and early departure to Australia, with my schedule between now and the end of the year, I am going to have to rest and take a break," said Murray. "I want to make sure in the off season I get to spend as much time with my family."

Indian Wells

Murray had his chances but succumbed eventually

Murray was "disappointed" after his defeat to Zverev at the Indian Wells. The Scot claimed an early break before Zverev raised his game and took the first set. Murray took the first break in the second set as well, however, the German made another comeback. The match eventually went into the tie-break which was won by Zverev.

Do you know?

Murray has struggled against the Top 5

Murray's last five matches against the Top 5: Lost to Zverev at 2021 Indian Wells, lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas at 2021 US Open, lost to Dominic Thiem in Beijing, 2019, lost to Stan Wawrinka at 2017 Roland Garros, lost to Novak Djokovic in Doha, 2017.

Form

Murray is 11-10 in the season

At the start of 2021, Murray finished as the runner-up at the Biella Challenger Indoor 1 after losing to Illya Marchenko. He then suffered a third-round defeat to Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon. The Scot was knocked out of the 2021 US Open (first round) by Stefanos Tsitsipas. Murray, who is 11-10 in the season, beat Adrian Mannarino and Carlos Alcaraz at the Indian Wells.

Davis Cup

Murray helped Great Britain win Davis Cup in 2015

Great Britain will miss the services of Murray in next month's Davis Cup. They last won the tournament in 2015. Murray defeated Belgium's David Goffin in the final held at Flanders Expo. The victory helped GB clinch their 10th Davis Cup title and first since 1936. They are placed in Group C this time along with France and Czech Republic.