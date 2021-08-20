Rafael Nadal ends 2021 season because of foot injury

The 2021 season has ended for Nadal

20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will miss the upcoming US Open after he ended his 2021 season because of a foot injury. The injury had caused Rafa to miss the Cincinnati Masters and Canadian Open last week. Earlier, defending champion Dominic Thiem and five-time winner Roger Federer have also pulled out of this year's US Open. Here's more.

Nadal opens up on his foot injury

The 35-year-old Nadal wrote on Instagram: "Honestly, I have been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time."

Decision

Nadal says decision taken after discussion with team and family

Nadal added that after discussing the issue with his team and family, this decision was made as he tries to lead a recovery. Rafa also said he is determined to do whatever it takes to regain the best possible shape to continue competing for the things that really motivate him and the things he has done during all these years.

Quote

Nadal determined to recover fully from the injury

Rafa said he is determined to recover fully from the injury. "I am convinced that with the recovery of the foot and obviously a very important daily effort this can be achieved. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen."

Happenings

Nadal didn't compete at Wimbledon and Olympics

Nadal, who has won four US Open honors, did not compete at Wimbledon or the Olympic Games in order to rest following the clay-court season. He sustained the foot injury at the French Open in June, where he failed to defend his title for the first time since 2016. He was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the semis.

Injury list

Nadal joins Thiem and Federer in missing the US Open

The Spaniard joins the likes of Federer and Thiem in missing the US Open. Thiem withdrew from the US Open after failing to recover sufficiently from a wrist injury he picked up in Mallorca in June. On Sunday, the 40-year-old Federer pulled out of the US Open and said he needed further knee surgery and admitted he will be out for many months.

Do you know?

Nadal has a 24-5 win-loss record in 2021

Nadal is currently fourth in the ATP Rankings. The Spaniard enjoyed a 24-5 win-loss record in 2021. He won two singles titles.