Decoding the stats of Diego Schwartzman in 2021

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 12, 2021, 09:53 pm

Diego Schwartzman to face Casper Ruud at Indian Wells

Argentine ace Diego Schwartzman stormed into the fourth round at the Indian Wells Masters with a thrilling victory over 18th seed Daniel Evans. The former has reached this stage for the first time, having beaten Evans 5-7, 6-4, 6-0. Schwartzman earlier saved two match points in his second-round victory over Maxime Cressy. Here, we decode the stats of Schwartzman in 2021.

Form

Schwartzman is 31-19 in the season

Schwartzman has a win-loss record of 31-19 in the ongoing season. He won the ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires after defeating Francisco Cerundolo in the final. The former later reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros. He lost to Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal despite taking a set off him. Schwartzman is making his fourth appearance at the Indian Wells.

Win

Schwartzman won the Argentina Open without dropping a set

Schwartzman won the Argentina Open in his hometown. He clinched his first ATP title since winning in Los Cabos in August 2019. The Argentine defeated Lukas Klein, Jaume Munar, and Miomir Kecmanovic en route to the final. In the summit clash, he claimed a one-sided win (6-1, 6-2) over Cerundolo. Notably, Schwartzman didn't drop a set in the entire tournament.

Feat

Fifth player to win multiple sets against Nadal (Roland Garros)

Schwartzman was seeded 10th at the French Open. He defeated Yen-Hsun Lu, Aljaz Bedene, Philipp Kohlschreiber, and Jan-Lennard Struff without dropping a set. The Argentine even took a set off Nadal in the quarter-final even though he lost. Schwartzman became only the fifth player to have won multiple sets against Nadal at Roland Garros. He also took a set off Nadal in 2018 too.

Indian Wells

Indian Wells: Schwartzman to face Casper Ruud

Schwartzman is appearing at the BNP Paribas Open for the fourth time. He beat Cressy 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 after facing two match points. The former followed it up with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 win against Evans. Schwartzman recovered after he was 2-4 down in the second set. In the fourth round, he will face Casper Ruud, who overcame overcome Lloyd Harris.