Indian Wells, Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov: Decoding the stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 12, 2021, 08:10 pm

Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov to lock horns at Indian Wells

World number two Daniil Medvedev overcame 27th seed Filip Krajinovic to reach the fourth round of Indian Wells Masters on Monday. The Russian claimed a 6-2, 7-6(1) win to set up a last 16 clash with 23rd seed Grigor Dimitrov. The latter breezed past America's Reilly Opelka 6-3, 6-4 in the third round. Here, we decode the stats of Medvedev and Dimitrov.

Medvedev

A look at Medvedev's career stats

Medvedev has a career win-loss record of 207-96. He has clinched a total of 13 ATP titles. The Russian recently won the US Open after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final. He has a 20-4 record at this Slam. Medvedev was also the runner-up of 2021 Australian Open (13-5). He is 4-5 at Roland Garros, and hasn't gone past the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Dimitrov

Dimitrov has a career win-loss record of 340-227

Dimitrov has a career win-loss record of 340-227. He owns as many as eight ATP titles. He reached the quarter-final of the Australian Open, earlier this year. Dimitrov has a 28-11 record at this Slam. He has also qualified for the semi-finals at the US Open (2019) and Wimbledon (2014) once each. He is yet to go past the fourth round at Roland Garros.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Medvedev and Dimitrov have clashed a total of four times. The former leads Dimitrov 3-1 in the head-to-head meetings. Dimitrov beat Medvedev in the quarter-final at the Queen's Club in 2017. However, Medvedev is unbeaten against the Bulgarian in last three matches (2021 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati, 2019 US Open, and 2017 Washington). The Russian has won two of these matches in straight sets.

Form

Medvedev has won 50 matches this season

Medvedev clinched his first Grand Slam title (US Open) after claiming a straight-set victory over Djokovic. He won three other titles in the season, including one ATP Masters 1000 (Canada). The Russian beat Sam Querrey to win the ATP 250 event in Mallorca. Besides, he also captured the title in Marseille. Medvedev is 50-10 in the ongoing season.

Form

Dimitrov reached the quarter-final of Australian Open

Prior to the BNP Paribas Open, Dimitrov lost to Casper Ruud in the semi-finals in San Diego. He failed to win consecutive matches before the US Open. Dimitrov beat Marin Cilic, Alex Bolt, Pablo Carreno Busta, and Dominic Thiem en route to the Australian Open quarter-final. He lost to Aslan Karatsev in the quarter-final. Dimitrov is 20-15 in the season.