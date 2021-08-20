Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Pliskova: Decoding the key stats

Aug 20, 2021

Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova are two challengers in the women's singles tennis circuit. Despite not having won any Grand Slam event, these two female stars have produced consistency in terms of offering substance. Sabalenka is third in the WTA Rankings, whereas, Pliskova follows suit on fourth. Ahead of the 2021 US Open, we decode the stats of these two players.

Sabalenka

Key stats of Sabalenka

The 23-year-old Sabalenka has won two singles titles in 2021. As per WTA, she has a 38-13 win-loss record this year. Overall in her career, she has pocketed 10 singles titles. She has a win-loss record of 265-133 in women's singles matches. On Thursday, Sabalenka faced a defeat against Spain's Paula Badosa in round of 32 at the Cincinnati Masters.

Pliskova

Key stats of Pliskova

The 29-year-old Pliskova has reached the quarter-finals in Cincinnati and will take on Badosa. She hasn't won a single title yet in 2021 and has a 27-15 win-loss record this year, as per WTA. Overall in her career, Pliskova has pocketed 16 singles titles. She has a win-loss record of 568/312 in women's singles.

Sabalenka Slams

Sabalenka's record at Grand Slams

Sabalenka has a 5-4 win-loss record at the Australian Open and French Open respectively. She has a 6-4 record at Wimbledon and had reached the semis in this year's competition. She has a 5-3 win-loss record in the US Open. Overall, she has a 21-15 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

Pliskova Slams

Pliskova's record at Grand Slams

Pliskova has been a two-time finalist at Grand Slams. She has a 22-9 win-loss record at the Australian Open, reaching the semis in 2019. At Roland Garros, she has a 13-10 win-loss record, reaching the semis in 2017. At Wimbledon, she has a 17-9 W/L record, losing the final in 2021. Meanwhile, she has a 20-8 record in the US Open (final in 2016).

Do you know?

H2H meetings: Nothing to separate the two players

In terms of head-to-head meetings between the two players, things stand 2-2 at the moment. Sabalenka beat Pliskova twice in 2018 (Eastbourne and Cincinnati). Pliskova has beaten Sabalenka twice in 2021 (Wimbledon and Canadian Masters).