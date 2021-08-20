Transfer news: Arsenal sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 03:30 pm

Martin Odegaard has signed for Arsenal

Premier League club Arsenal have signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid to bolster their mid-field. Odegaard has sealed a move for an initial £30m plus bonuses worth around £4m. He was in London on Wednesday undergoing a medical after the two clubs reached an agreement. Odegaard had spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal. Here's more.

Details

Odegaard returns to Arsenal after signing a five-year deal

The 22-year-old Odegaard made 20 appearances for Arsenal, scoring two goals in 2020-21, and was reportedly a primary target for manager Mikel Arteta. Odegaard had joined Arsenal after failing to break into the Real Madrid team under Zinedine Zidane last season. He now returns to the Emirates Stadium on a five-year deal. Odegaard will add to the creativity in Arsenal's side.

Arteta

Arteta delighted to have Odegaard At Arsenal

Arteta is delighted to have Odegaard in his squad. The Spaniard said that Odegaard made the Gunners a better side last season as they needed more options and alternatives for creativity. Arteta also said despite Odegaard being really young, he has the experience and has unique talents to help the club in the manner in which they want to play.

Real

Odegaard wasn't in Real Madrid's plans

Odegaard made his professional debut for Norwegian side Stromsgodset in 2014. He moved to Real in 2015 and went on to become their youngest ever player. Odegaard struggled for first-team football at Real and spent time on loam at Heerenveen, Vitesse, and Real Sociedad before joining Arsenal. He made just 11 appearances for Real in six years.

Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has completed a medical

The Gunners are also set to be bolstered in their keeping department. Sheffield United keeper Aaron Ramsdale has got his medical done and is set to complete a £24m move. Ramsdale will join Bernd Leno and Runar Alex Runarsson as Arsenal's keepers. "There is still some paperwork but his medical is done, still a few things to sort with Sheffield," Arteta said.