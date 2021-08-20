Ranji Trophy postponed to January 5 in revised domestic calendar

The schedule of India's revised domestic season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to postpone the resumption of Ranji Trophy. India's premier First-class tournament, which was scheduled to begin on November 16, will now be played in January so that the 38 participating teams have more time to prepare for red-ball cricket. It will now commence on January 5 and conclude in March. Here's more.

When will India's domestic season kick-off?

The postponement of Ranji Trophy means India's domestic season will kick-off with Women's Under-19 One-Day and Vinoo Mankad Trophy (Men's Under-19). Both the tournaments were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will be held from October 27 to November 22. Meanwhile, the Vijay Hazare One-day championship will run from December 1 to 29.

A new 'Inter-State A' competition to be introduced

A new Inter-State A competition for the Under-25 men is set to be introduced during the season. The tournament will replace the Under-23 championship for the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, and will be held from January 6 to April 2.

BCCI modifies the format of Ranji Trophy

The BCCI has modified the Ranji Trophy format. Notably, the 38 teams will now be accommodated into six groups, five Elite (six teams each) and Plate (eight teams). Each topper of the Elite group will gain a direct entry into the quarter-finals. Pre-quarter-finals will be played between the second-placed teams (each Elite Group) and the topper (Plate group) to decide the top eight.

Relief for Under-19 players

In another development, the BCCI stated that the Under-19 players will be given an extra year to stake claim for the World Cup, scheduled to be held in the West Indies, next year. As per the incumbent rules, a player can feature in Under-19 cricket for a maximum of four seasons. The same has been extended by a year by the BCCI.

Schedule of India's domestic matches (1/2)

Women's Under 19 (One-Day): September 20 - October 18 Vinoo Mankad Trophy: September 20 - October 18 Challenger Trophy (U-19): October 26 - November 9 Women's Challenger Trophy (U-19): October 25 - November 6 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: October 27 - November 22 Senior Women's One-Day: October 20 - November 20 Men's State A One-Day: November 9 - December 10

Schedule of India's domestic matches (2/2)

Ranji Trophy: January 5 - March 20, Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19): November 21 - February 2, CK Nayudu (four-day, U-25): January 6 - April 2, Senior Women's T20 : February 20 - March 23, Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16): November-December.