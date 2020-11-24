The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) announced the final world rankings after the ATP Finals ended in London on Sunday. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem occupy the top three places as far as the ATP Rankings are concerned. Meanwhile, ATP Finals winner Daniil Medvedev is fourth. Here are the several feats scripted and details about the rankings.

Djokovic Djokovic equals Sampras' record

This is the sixth time that Djokovic is leading the year-end rankings in his career. Having surpassed five-time champions Roger Federer and Nadal, the 33-year-old Serbian matched Pete Sampras in achieving the feat. Meanwhile, Djokovic is also close to breaking Federer's record of staying on the top for 310 weeks. The 2020 Australian Open winner finished the year with a 41-5 record.

Nadal Spaniard Nadal had a productive year

20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal had an impressive year. He won his 13th French Open crown, besides pocketing his 1,000th win in the Paris Masters. He finished the season in second place for the 12th time in his career, replacing Federer to claim this record. Nadal won 27 singles matches this season and lost seven.

Thiem Thiem wins maiden Slam, ends at number three in rankings

Thiem lost to Medvedev in the ATP Finals, ending as runner-up for the second straight time in the event. However, the 27-year-old Austrian became the first one born after 1990 to win a Grand Slam title in 16 years after beating Alexander Zverev in the 2020 US Open. This is the first time Thiem made the top three of the final ATP Rankings.

Medvedev ATP Finals winner Medvedev ends on a high