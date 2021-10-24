Premier League, Liverpool thrash Manchester United: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 24, 2021, 11:22 pm

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford in gameweek nine of the Premier League 2021-22 season. The Reds were all over United and scored four first-half goals. Mohamed Salah led the way for the Reds with a dazzling performance. It was so easy for Liverpool as they thumped 10-man United to hand them a massive defeat. Here are the details.

How did the match pan out?

United's defence was in question as they were so easy to penetrate through. After Bruno Fernandes' early missed chance, Naby Keita scored the opener in the fifth minute. Diogo Jota was left free for the second in the 13th minute. Salah netted the third and the fourth before half-time. He scored his hat-trick in the 49th minute. Later on, Paul Pogba was sent off.

Opta stats

Amazing records scripted by Liverpool

Liverpool are only the second side in English top-flight history to win consecutive away games by a margin of 5+ goals without conceding themselves, after Manchester United in February/March 1960. United have suffered their heaviest ever defeat at home to Liverpool. This is the first time they have lost by a five-plus margin at home since February 1955.

Salah

Brilliant Salah scripts these records

As per Opta, Salah is the first away player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford for over 18 years, since Ronaldo did so for Real Madrid back in April 2003 in the UEFA Champions League. Salah has now scored 106 goals in the Premier League. He is the outright top African goal-scorer in the competition's history, surpassing Didier Drogba (104).

Records

Salah smashes these records as United suffer

Salah has now scored 10 goals in the Premier League 2021-22 season. He now has five assists this season as well. Salah has become the first player in the club's history to score in three straight away appearances at Manchester United. Manchester United were four down at half-time in Premier League history for the very first time.

Stat attack

Salah scripts this record as well

As per Opta, Salah has now scored in 10 straight appearances in all competitions. Since 2017-18, he's only the fourth player for a club within the big five Euro leagues to manage this, after Cristiano Ronaldo (April 2018), Duvan Zapata (January 2019) and Robert Lewandowski (3 times).