Pakistan secure their first-ever victory against India in World Cups

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the fourth match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. They chased down 152 in 17.5. Openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam made it one-sided for Pakistan with their phenomenal knocks. Notably, this is the first time Pakistan have beaten India in World Cups (T20I or ODI). They were win-less against India in the previous 12 WC encounters.

Match

How did the match pan out?

India were off to a torrid start after Pakistan elected to field. Shaheen Afridi removed both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in quick succession. Virat Kohli played a captain's knock, having received some support from Rishabh Pant in the middle. India managed 151/7 in 20 eventually. Pakistan comfortably chased the total, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam slamming fifties.

Pakistan

T20 WC: First side to defeat India by 10 wickets

Pakistan claimed one of the most dominant wins against Pakistan in World Cups. They are the first side to defeat India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cups. Notably, this is the first time India have lost a T20 International by 10 wickets. Australia (vs SL, 2007), SA (vs Zimbabwe, 2012), and Oman (vs PNG, 2021) claimed similar victories.

Data

Pakistan attain a new milestone

Pakistan have beaten India for the first time in World Cups. Prior to this, India were unbeaten in 12 encounters in World Cups (T20I and ODI). Furthermore, Pakistan have become the third team to win 20 or more matches in the T20 World Cup.

Partnership

Highest partnership for Pakistan against India in T20Is

Babar and Rizwan anchored Pakistan's run-chase. The Pakistan skipper slammed his 21st T20I fifty, while Rizwan registered his ninth half-century. Both Babar and Rizwan didn't give the Indians any margin for error as Pakistan went on to chase 152. This is now the highest partnership for Pakistan against India for any wicket in T20Is (Previous highest: 106 by Hafeez and Malik, fourth wicket, 2012.

Kohli

Kohli slammed his 29th half-century

After undergoing a lean patch, King Kohli finally bounced back in style. He played a captain's knock, bringing India back in the hunt. Kohli smashed his 29th half-century in T20 Internationals. He shared a 53-run stand with Pant and later took India past 100 along with Jadeja. The Indian skipper finished with 57 off 49 balls (5 fours and 1 six).

Runs

Kohli attains this unique feat

This was the first time that Kohli was dismissed in a T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. His previous scores against Pakistan in the tournament read as - 78*(61) Colombo 2012, 36*(32) Mirpur 2014, and 55*(37) Kolkata 2016. Kohli now has 226 runs against Pakistan, most against an opponent by a batter in the T20 World Cup.

Do you know?

Second Indian to record a duck against Pakistan (T20 WC)

Rohit Sharma became the second Indian batter to record a duck against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. He was trapped in front by Shaheen Afridi. Gautam Gambhir was the first Indian to do so (Durban, 2007 and Colombo, 2012).