T20 World Cup: Umran Malik to be India's net bowler

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 10, 2021, 11:55 am

Umran Malik set to join Team India as a net bowler for T20 WC

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik is set to join Team India as a net bowler for the impending ICC T20 World Cup 2021. As per reports, the fast bowler, who represented the Hyderabad-based franchise in the Indian Premier League 2021, has been asked to stay back in the UAE. Umran impressed with his bowling speed in the tournament. Here are further details.

Information

Umran had joined the SRH squad as a net bowler

Umran had initially joined the Sunrisers as a net bowler. He earned a call-up to the main squad when T Natarajan was ruled out due to COVID-19. Notably, the former had played only one T20 for Jammu and Kashmir before the IPL.

Speed

Umran delivered the fastest ball of IPL 2021

Umran made headlines in his very first IPL game, against Kolkata Knight Riders, even though SRH were eliminated from the playoffs race. The youngster touched the 150-KPH mark consistently. In his second match, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he delivered the fastest ball of IPL 2021 so far (153 KPH). He drew praise for his searing deliveries from around the world.

Information

Fastest deliveries of IPL 2021

Umran Malik (SRH): 152.95 KPH, Lockie Ferguon (KKR): 152.75 KPH, Lockie Ferguon (KKR): 152.74 KPH, Umran Malik (SRH): 152.05 KPH, Umran Malik (SRH): 151.97 KPH, Umran Malik (SRH): 151.77 KPH, Anrich Nortje (DC): 151.71 KPH, Anrich Nortje (DC): 151.71 KPH, Anrich Nortje (DC): 151.37 KPH

Praise

Virat Kohli lavished praise on Umran

Indian captain Virat Kohli hailed Umran after SRH defeated RCB in the final-ball thriller. "It's good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. The pool of pacers being strong is always going to be good for Indian cricket. Whenever you see talent like this, you're going to have your eyes on them and make sure that you maximize their potential," said Kohli.

Preparation

Umran's pace will be helpful for Indian batters

Umran's pace can brace the Indian batters for the upcoming T20 World Cup. India are drawn in the same group as Pakistan and New Zealand. Both sides have a substantial pool of fast bowlers. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 24. They will then take on New Zealand on October 31 before facing Afghanistan on November 3.