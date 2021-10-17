ICC T20 World Cup, Scotland stun Bangladesh: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 17, 2021, 11:21 pm

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 38 for Bangladesh against Scotland

Scotland stunned Bangladesh by six runs in the Round 1 group stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. These were vital two points for Scotland. Earlier in the day, Oman overcame PNG in Group B. Batting first, Scotland rallied from 53/6 to 140/9 in 20 overs. In response, Bangladesh (134/7) failed to chase down the target. Here are the details.

BAN vs SCO

How did the match pan out?

Scotland lost skipper Kyle Coetzer (0) early on before George Munsey and Matthew Cross added a 40-run stand. From 45/1, Scotland were reduced to 53/6 in no time. Chris Greaves scored a 28-ball 45 to rally Scotland alongside Mark Watt (22). In reply, Bangladesh lost both their openers early on. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim did a recovery job but couldn't bat through.

Shakib

Shakib becomes the leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets for 17 runs. The veteran Bangladesh all-rounder has now become the leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is. Shakib has raced to 108 T20I wickets at 20.46. He has surpassed Lasith Malinga, who claimed 107 scalps for Sri Lanka at 20.79. Shakib scored a 28-ball 20, racing to 1,783 runs. He has surpassed Australia's Glenn Maxwell (1,780).

Bowlers

Notable feats scripted by Mahedi, Mustafizur and Watt

Bangladesh spinner Mahedi Hasan clocked figures worth 3/19 from his four overs. He registered his best figures in T20Is. Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman (2/32) has clinched 78 scalps in 53 T20Is at just 18.58. He steered clear of Ireland's George Dockrell (76 scalps). Scotand's Mark Watt bowled beautifully (1/19). He got to 50 T20I scalps, becoming the second Scotland bowler to achieve this milestone.

Information

Scotland gain 2-0 lead in H2H record versus Bangladesh

This was just the second meeting in T20Is between the two sides. Scotland have a 2-0 lead now over the Tigers. They had earlier scripted a 34-run win in 2012.