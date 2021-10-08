IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad: Records broken

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 55th match of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The defending champions defended 235 to claim their seventh win this season. However, they have failed to get into the playoffs due to an inferior Net Run Rate. Notably, Kolkata Knight Riders are through to the last four. Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

MI got off to a flier, with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma firing from the first over. Although the MI skipper departed in the sixth over, Kishan continued with his fireworks. MI got past the 120-run mark before the 10th over. Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock powered them to 235/9. Manish Pandey kept SRH alive in the run-chase, but they fell short eventually.

Kishan

Second consecutive IPL fifty for Ishan

Although Ishan peaked late for Mumbai, his incumbent form will be crucial for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup. He exhibited a number of classy strokes throughout his scintillating knock. Ishan smashed 84 off 32 balls with the help of 11 fours and 4 sixes. The youngster slammed his second consecutive fifty and ninth in the tournament overall.

Information

Fastest fifty of IPL 2021

Ishan raced to his half-century in mere 16 balls. He registered the joint-third-fastest fifty in the IPL with Suresh Raina. This is also the fastest fifty of this season. Kieron Pollard (17), Prithvi Shaw (18), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (19) follow Ishan on this list.

SKY

Suryakumar registers his career-best IPL score

In the first innings, Suryakumar took over after Ishan departed. He was back at his best, having struck the bowlers all around the ground. The stylish middle-order batter slammed his 13th fifty in the IPL off just 24 balls. SKY finished with 82 off 40 balls (13 fours and 3 sixes). This is now his highest score in the IPL history.

MI

MI register their highest total in the IPL

Mumbai Indians registered their highest-ever total in the IPL history (235/9). This is the seventh-highest total in the tournament overall. Their previous highest total was 223/6, which came against Punjab Kings in 2017. Mumbai also recorded the highest-ever team score (IPL) in the UAE. Delhi Capitals held this record earlier. They racked up 228/4 in the 2020 season at Sharjah.

Other records

A look at the other records

Ishan and Suryakumar scored 166 runs between them in 12 overs. Together, they struck 24 fours and 7 sixes and recorded a strike rate of 230.56. Interestingly, the rest of MI batters tallied just 58 runs off eight overs (SR: 120.83). SRH all-rounder Mohammad Nabi took five catches today, the most by a non-keeper in an IPL game.