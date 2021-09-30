IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK: MS Dhoni elects to bowl

SRH face CSK in the IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Chennai Super Kings in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Thursday in Sharjah. Bottom-placed SRH mustered just their second win the other night against Rajasthan Royals Meanwhile, high-flying CSK are the side to beat. The news from the stadium is that MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Here's more.

Details

Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The match will be held in Sharjah. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The surface on this venue has been on the slower side rather than a batting paradise. Meanwhile, the batters also get to do well after settling in. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H record

A look at the head-to-head record

CSK have dominated the scenes against SRH in the IPL. The two teams have met on 15 occasions in the competition, with CSK winning 11 and SRH pocketing four. In the previous meeting between the two sides this season, CSK beat SRH by seven wickets. CSK's best moment against SRH came in 2018 when they won four matches, including the finale.

Performers

Here are the top performers

Ambati Rayudu (496) is aiming to get past the 500-run mark against SRH. He can become the sixth batsman to achieve this mark. Dwayne Bravo has claimed 19 wickets against SRH (highest) at 22.00. For SRH, in nine matches against Chennai, Rashid Khan has taken nine wickets with the best performance of 3/36.

Playing XI

A look at the two teams

SRH playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood