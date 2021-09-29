IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK: Here is the match preview

Kane Williamson will be pivotal for SRH against the Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Chennai Super Kings in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Thursday in Sharjah. Bottom-placed SRH mustered just their second win the other night against Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, high-flying CSK are the side to beat. They occupy the top place in the IPL 2021 standings with 16 points. Here's more.

Details

Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The match will be held in Sharjah. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The surface on this venue has been on the slower side rather than a batting paradise. Meanwhile, the batters also get to do well after settling in. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H record

Presenting the head-to-head record

CSK have dominated the scenes against SRH in the IPL. The two teams have met on 15 occasions in the competition, with CSK winning 11 and SRH pocketing four. In the previous meeting between the two sides this season, CSK beat SRH by seven wickets. CSK's best moment against SRH came in 2018 when they won four matches, including the finale.

SRH

SRH's top-order needs to set the platform

Jason Roy came in place of David Warner and struck a valiant 60 against RR. With Wriddhiman Saha looking to be aggressive upfront, these two can be dangerous. Kane Williamson at number three brings the calmness for SRH. With an inconsistent middle-order, it's important that SRH's front three get the desired start against the Orange Army. Bowling wise, SRH need to stick together.

CSK

CSK will be aiming to continue with their momentum

CSK are the in-form side and are unbeaten since the resumption of IPL 2021 in the UAE. The players will be high on confidence and getting past the line in a final-ball thriller against KKR, will bring more belief. CSK are an all-round side with plenty of match-winners. Going into this game, CSK could bring back Dwayne Bravo in place of Sam Curran.

Probable XI

A look at the probable XI of both teams

SRH probable playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul CSK probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwyane Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Performers

A look at the top performers

Ambati Rayudu (496) is aiming to get past the 500-run mark against SRH. He can become the sixth batsman to achieve this mark. Dwayne Bravo has claimed 19 wickets against SRH (highest) at 22.00. For SRH, in nine matches against Chennai, Rashid Khan has taken nine wickets with the best performance of 3/36.