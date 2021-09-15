IPL: AB de Villiers smashes century in intra-squad practice match

Despite playing no competitive matches since the first phase of IPL 2021, South African star AB de Villiers hasn't lost his touch. The 360-degree batter hammered a blistering hundred in an intra-squad practice match on Tuesday. AB, who had arrived in the UAE earlier this month, smashed 104 runs off just 46 balls in the match between Harshal Patel's XI and Devdutt Padikkal's XI.

Innings

AB started watchfully and eventually broke the shackles

AB started watchfully on a hot and humid day. He racked up just 19 runs in his first 19 deliveries. The 37-year-old eventually broke the shackles and smashed 104 runs off mere 46 balls. He was supported by Kerala batting sensation Mohammed Azharudeen from the opposite end. The young wicket-keeper-batter played a 66-run knock off 43 balls.

Chase

Padikkal's XI chased the target

Harshal Patel's XI scored a mammoth 212/4 after 20 overs. However, Devdutt Padikkal's XI managed to chase the total with seven wickets remaining. Kona Srikar Bharat emerged as their standout performer. He led the run-chase with an astonishing 95 off 46 balls. His knock was laced with 4 sixes and 11 fours. Skipper Padikkal also struck 36 off 21 balls.

ABD

AB scored at a strike-rate of 164.28 in first half

AB was in sublime form during the first half of IPL 2021. He tallied 207 runs from seven matches at an incredible average of 51.75. He carried a staggering strike-rate of 164.28. His tally included two half-centuries. AB was even more destructive along with Glenn Maxwell, who was promoted to number three. The duo played a key role in RCB's success.

Information

Third-fastest batsman to 5,000 IPL runs

Earlier this year, AB became the third-fastest batsman to complete 5,000 runs in the IPL (161 innings) after David Warner (135) and Virat Kohli (157). AB now has 5,056 runs from 176 matches at an average of 40.77. The tally includes 3 hundreds.

RCB

RCB to resume their season on September 20

The remainder of the IPL season will resume on September 19 in the UAE. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will meet in the 30th match. Meanwhile, the RCB will resume their campaign on September 20, against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Virat Kohli-led side presently occupy the third spot on the points table with five wins and two defeats (NRR: -0.171).