IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR: Punjab to bowl first

IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR: Toss update

Punjab Kings are locking horns with Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to bowl. Both sides are tottering in the lower half of the points table and will be looking to gain an early edge. Here's more.

Details

A look at the key details

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is hosting the second game this season. In the CSK-MI match, fast bowlers proved to be hostile in the powerplay. The surface here was tinged with grass. The batters would have to toil this time as well. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

The Royals are ahead in the head-to-head meetings between the two teams. In 22 meetings, RR have won 12 games with a win percentage of 54.55. Meanwhile, Punjab have pocketed 10 victories. Earlier this season, they defeated Rajasthan by four runs. However, Sanju Samson stole the show with his magnificent hundred. Notably, Punjab have won four of the last seven encounters against Rajasthan.

Stats

Here are the stats by Cricketpedia

As per Cricketpedia, Rahul has scored 148 runs in middle overs (7-15) this season at a strike-rate of 157.45. He is yet to be dismissed in this phase. However, the Punjab skipper has recorded a strike-rate of 96.43 in the powerplay. Mohammed Shami has picked up four wickets in the death overs (16-20) in the ongoing IPL edition.

Teams

Here are the two teams

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi. Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel.

Developments

A look at the major developments

The likes of Ishan Porel, Adil Rashid, and Aiden Markram are playing their maiden IPL game for Punjab. Rashid and Markram were recently signed as replacements by them. Meanwhile, WI opener Evin Lewis will appear for the first time for Rajasthan. He has earlier represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Surprisingly, Punjab has not included Universe Boss Chris Gayle in the line-up.