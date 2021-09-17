Sharath Sridharan named chairman of BCCI's junior selection committee

Former Tamil Nadu left-hander Sharath Sridharan was on Friday named the chairman of the junior national selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday has named former Tamil Nadu left-hander Sharath Sridharan as the chairman of the junior national selection committee. The four other committee members are former Punjab all-rounder Kishan Mohan (North Zone), Bengal seamer Ranadeb Bose (East Zone), Gujarat batsman Pathik Patel (West Zone), and Madhya Pradesh medium-fast bowler Harvinder Singh Sodhi (Central).

Sridharan has scored 8,700 runs in his 15-year-long domestic career

Notably, Sridharan was the first cricketer to play 100 Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu and in his 15-year-long domestic career, scored 8,700 runs including 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries in 139 first-class matches with a highly impressive average of 51.17. He also played over 100 List A games scoring more than 3000 runs. He has also been a BCCI match referee.

His best years coincided with Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar

Sridharan was always considered an India prospect but his best years coincided with an Indian middle-order that featured Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly. Meanwhile, Sodhi, who has also been a BCCI referee, played 76 Ranji matches and has scored over 2,000 runs and at least 174 wickets in his domestic career.

Bose toured with Indian team during 2007 England series

Bose has played 91 first-class and scored 376 runs, and taken 317 wickets. He has also played 82 List A matches and taken 126 wickets. He also toured with the Indian cricket team during the 2007 series against England.

Committee will select Under-19 team for World Cup

The previous committee members were Ashish Kapoor (South) and had Debasish Mohanty (East, now senior selector), Gyanendra Pandey (central), Rakesh Parikh (west), and Amit Sharma (north). The new five-member committee will be entrusted with the duty of selecting the next batch of India Under-19s who will represent the country at the Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies next year.