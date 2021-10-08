IPL 2021, RCB vs DC: Kohli elects to field first

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 08, 2021, 07:02 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will clash in the 56th match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. RCB require a massive win to finish in the top two. Meanwhile, DC will finish the league stage as the top-ranked side. The news from the center is that Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to field first. Here's more.

H2H record

Over the years, RCB have dominated DC as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. In 26 matches, RCB have won 15 with a win percentage of 57.69. Meanwhile, DC have managed to win 10 (win percentage: 38.46). Since IPL 2019, DC have won four of the five matches against RCB. Notably, RCB defeated DC in the previous match between the two sides.

Details

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The pitch is hard with some cracks. One can expect an even contest between bat and ball. Pacers have enjoyed bowling here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Performers

Dhawan has tallied 572 runs from 22 games at a strike rate of 122.22 against RCB. In the bowling segment, Ashwin has taken 13 wickets with a best haul of 3/16 against them. Against DC, Kohli owns 909 runs at an average of 56.81, while Chahal has accounted for 14 wickets with a best haul of 3/32.

Teams

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje