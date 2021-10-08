Cristiano Ronaldo named Premier League Player of the Month

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the PL Player of the Month award

Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United in the summer after 12 seasons, has bagged the Premier League Player of the Month award for September. The former Juventus star has claimed the award ahead of Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, and Watford's Ismaila Sarr. Here we present the key details.

Ronaldo bags fifth Premier League Player of the Month award

Ronaldo scored three goals in three appearances in the Premier League in September. The legendary footballer scored twice on his debut against Newcastle at Old Trafford. He also scored a goal during his side's dramatic win at West Ham United. It is Ronaldo's fifth Player of the Month award and his first since March 2008.

Premier League: Ronaldo's performance this season and his overall show

Ronaldo has appeared in four Premier League matches this season so far. He has registered 18 shots out of which seven have been on target. He has missed two big chances. Overall, Ronaldo has played 200 PL matches, scoring 87 goals and making 34 assists. Notably, he has netted 49 goals with his right foot. He has registered 208 shots on target.

Arteta has been named Premier League Manager of the Month

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for September. After getting off to a horrific start in August, Arteta's Arsenal changed things around. They registered three victories after losing three successive PL matches in August. They beat Norwich City, Burnley, and Tottenham in an impressive run.

Arteta grateful to the people working alongside him

Speaking to the Premier League, Arteta said he is grateful to the people working alongside him. "It's a great feeling, it means we went on a good run and won matches," Arteta said. "But for me it's much more than that. It's about the people involved, the people who work with me and how grateful I am to have them."