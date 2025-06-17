What's the story

A recent NBC News Decision Desk poll has revealed that a majority of Americans are unhappy with US President Donald Trump's management of tariffs and global trade.

The poll was conducted from May 30 to June 10, surveying 19,410 adults online nationwide.

The survey showed that 60% of respondents disapproved of Trump's handling, with 45% completely disapproving and 15% somewhat disapproving.

The findings are consistent with an earlier mid-April poll, where 61% expressed disapproval.