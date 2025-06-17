Do Americans approve of Trump's handling of tariffs?
What's the story
A recent NBC News Decision Desk poll has revealed that a majority of Americans are unhappy with US President Donald Trump's management of tariffs and global trade.
The poll was conducted from May 30 to June 10, surveying 19,410 adults online nationwide.
The survey showed that 60% of respondents disapproved of Trump's handling, with 45% completely disapproving and 15% somewhat disapproving.
The findings are consistent with an earlier mid-April poll, where 61% expressed disapproval.
Poll context
Poll conducted after Trump's 'Liberation day' announcement
The mid-April poll was conducted shortly after Trump's "Liberation Day" announcement on April 2.
He had then announced over $600 billion in import tariffs affecting almost all US trading partners, including nearly 100% tariffs on Chinese products.
At the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Canada, world leaders urged Trump to end his aggressive trade war, warning it could destabilize the global economy.
Trade agreement
Trump inks deal with UK at G7 summit
"Several participants asked to end the tariff dispute as soon as possible," a senior German official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Most G7 countries are already facing a 10% baseline tariff imposed by Trump, with European nations and Japan facing further taxes on cars, steel, and aluminum.
However, Trump has managed to ink a deal with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the G7 summit. The deal reportedly protects London from any future tariffs.
Trump's remarks
Trump's remarks at G7
After the agreement, Trump told reporters, "I just signed it, and it's done... And so we have our trade agreement with the United Kingdom, and it's a fair deal for both."
Asked if the UK has protection against future tariffs, the US president said, "The UK is very well protected. You know why? Because I like them—that's their ultimate protection."