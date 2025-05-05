What's the story

Japan is facing a demographic crisis.

Its estimated child population has fallen for the 44th year in a row, government data showed on Sunday.

According to data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, children (aged 14 or younger) are just 11.1% of Japan's total population.

The number of 14-year-old and younger children has now come down to just over 13.66 million as of April this year, a drop of about 350,000 from last year.