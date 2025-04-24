The ongoing trade dispute has made things difficult for Boeing, the largest US exporter of manufactured goods.

The situation comes after President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on most of America's trading partners.

So far, only China has retaliated with tariffs, making Boeing jets unaffordable for Chinese carriers.

The move has created uncertainty over the future of nearly 50 jets originally planned for delivery to China this year.

Ortberg admitted if more countries follow suit, it could complicate Boeing's recovery process.