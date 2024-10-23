Boeing-made satellite just fell apart in space, debris being tracked
A Boeing-manufactured communications satellite, Intelsat 33e, has disintegrated in orbit. The incident was first reported by Jalopnik on Saturday, and later confirmed by Intelsat. The company said the satellite had stopped working due to an "anomaly," and declared it a "total loss" on Monday. Intelsat is now working with Boeing and relevant government agencies to determine the cause of this unexpected event.
Intelsat forms board to probe satellite's disintegration
Intelsat has established a board to investigate the cause of the anomaly that caused the satellite to break apart. The US Space Force also confirmed the incident, adding: "US Space Forces-Space (S4S) has confirmed the breakup of Intelsat 33E (#41748, 2016-053B) in GEO on October 19, 2024, at approximately 0430 UTC." The agency is now tracking some 20 associated pieces from the event.
Debris tracking reveals more fragments
The exact number of debris pieces from the satellite's disintegration is still unknown. While the US Space Force has reported tracking some 20 associated pieces, satellite-tracking company ExoAnalytic Solutions says it is monitoring 57 pieces of debris. Regardless of the difference in numbers, both parties are actively involved in assessing and managing the aftermath of this space event.
Intelsat 33e's troubled history and mission
Launched in 2016, the Intelsat 33e satellite was supposed to enable communications across Europe, Asia, and Africa. However, it developed a propulsion issue soon after launch, delaying its entry into orbit. A subsequent propulsion issue in 2017 cut its 15-year lifespan by nearly four years. This isn't the first time a Boeing-made satellite has faced such issues; Intelsat 29e was declared a "total loss" in 2019 after just three years in space.