iOS 26 just made spam texts disappear from your iPhone
Apple's latest operating system, iOS 26, comes with a new feature to tackle the problem of spam messages. A report by 9to5Mac has revealed that the beta version of iOS 26 offers an option to silence texts from unknown numbers and filter them into a separate section within the Messages app.
How the new feature works
The Messages app on iOS 26 will prompt users if they want the new screening feature to filter out texts identified as potential spam. Once the feature is activated, users won't receive notifications about these potential spam texts. Instead, they'll be hidden in a dedicated spam section within the app. However, users can still access these texts by going to the filtering tool at the top right corner of the Messages app and switching between different types of texts.
How the Messages app is now organized
The Messages app on iOS 26 now has four distinct sections: Messages, Unknown Senders, Spam, and Recently Deleted. Even though users won't get notifications for potential spam texts, a visual prompt will appear on the filters button when there's a new text they might want to check. This way, users can choose whether to read a text from an unknown sender or ignore it altogether.