Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla answers students' questions from space

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is currently stationed at the International Space Station (ISS) , recently answered a series of questions from students who had assembled at the City Montessori School, Lucknow. The interaction was part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's Vidyarthi Samvad Programme. During the session, he explained how astronauts eat and sleep in space, what happens if someone gets sick there, and how the body adjusts to microgravity.

Launch details How astronauts sleep in space? Describing his launch experience from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25 as "amazing" and "dynamic," Shukla also explained the unique sleeping arrangements aboard the ISS. He said, "It is fun actually because in space there is no floor and no ceiling." He further added that astronauts tie themselves to avoid floating away while sleeping.

Health precautions What happens if someone gets sick in space? When asked about health concerns in space, Shukla said that astronauts carry enough medicines for emergencies. He also shared that food is one of the main sources of motivation or pleasure in space. "Different food items are laid down and astronauts get to taste all of those, and whatever they prefer is packed," he said. Shukla previously mentioned that he took traditional Indian desserts like Gajar ka Halwa, Moong Dal ka Halwa, and Aam Ras with him to space.