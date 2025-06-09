Meet Peggy Whitson, veteran astronaut leading Axiom-4 mission to space
What's the story
Peggy Whitson, a 65-year-old American astronaut and commander of Axiom-4 mission, is all set to embark on her next space journey.
She will be launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Florida tomorrow for a two-week stay at the International Space Station (ISS).
With a total of 675 days spent in space over the last 23 years, Whitson holds the record for most cumulative time spent in space by an American astronaut and any woman astronaut worldwide.
Early life
Early life and education
Born on February 9, 1960 in Iowa, Whitson grew up in Baconsfield, a small town with less than 20 residents.
She credits her upbringing for instilling determination and diligence in her.
Whitson has a doctorate in biochemistry from Rice University and worked at NASA's Johnson Space Center from 1989 to 1993, before being selected as an astronaut candidate in April 1996.
Space missions
Two decades of service to NASA
Whitson has completed two six-month missions and a nearly one-year-long mission aboard the ISS during her time with NASA.
In 2018, she retired from NASA and joined Axiom Space as Director of Human Spaceflight. She also commanded the Axiom-2 private spaceflight mission.
On May 31, 2025, Whitson was inducted into the US Astronaut Hall of Fame at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida. However, she couldn't attend due to quarantine ahead of her Axiom-4 spaceflight.
Achievements
Notable achievements and records
On Axiom-2, Whitson became the first female commander of a private space mission. She has also been the first female commander of the ISS, and the only woman to serve as ISS commander twice.
Throughout her career, she has contributed to hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science, and Earth science.
Axiom-4 will be Whitson's fifth mission to the Space Station and second commercial mission as its leader.
Mission details
A look at the Axiom-4 mission
The Axiom-4 mission will take four astronauts to the ISS for two weeks, where they will conduct 60 experiments. Along with Whitson, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will travel as the pilot or second-in-command of this mission.