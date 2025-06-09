What's the story

Peggy Whitson, a 65-year-old American astronaut and commander of Axiom-4 mission, is all set to embark on her next space journey.

She will be launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Florida tomorrow for a two-week stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

With a total of 675 days spent in space over the last 23 years, Whitson holds the record for most cumulative time spent in space by an American astronaut and any woman astronaut worldwide.