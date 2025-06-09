What's the story

OpenAI's ChatGPT has hit a major milestone, clocking over one billion daily search requests.

The achievement is particularly impressive as it has reached this number 5.5 times faster than Google did when it was starting out.

However, it's worth noting that despite its rapid growth, ChatGPT still trails behind other popular platforms like Instagram (6.5B), Baidu (5B), Snapchat (4B), and Amazon (3.5B) in terms of daily searches.