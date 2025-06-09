ChatGPT hits 1B daily searches 5.5x faster than Google
What's the story
OpenAI's ChatGPT has hit a major milestone, clocking over one billion daily search requests.
The achievement is particularly impressive as it has reached this number 5.5 times faster than Google did when it was starting out.
However, it's worth noting that despite its rapid growth, ChatGPT still trails behind other popular platforms like Instagram (6.5B), Baidu (5B), Snapchat (4B), and Amazon (3.5B) in terms of daily searches.
AI adoption
ChatGPT now ranks 12th in daily searches
Data from NP Digital reveals the growing popularity of AI for information retrieval.
ChatGPT now ranks 12th in daily searches, sharing the spot with TikTok. This is a remarkable achievement considering its relatively short existence compared to established players in the market.
The trend indicates a shift toward AI-driven solutions for finding answers online.
Search dynamics
60% of Google searches end without a click
Interestingly, 60% of Google searches end without a click on any link. This is because the search engine provides many answers directly on the results page through brief summaries or AI-generated responses.
This is similar to ChatGPT's approach, which provides direct answers instead of redirecting users to other websites.
The comparison highlights changing user preferences for information retrieval online.
Growth potential
Challenges that ChatGPT needs to overcome
Experts believe that for ChatGPT to compete with Google, it needs to be integrated into more platforms like browsers, apps, and devices.
Additionally, it should improve its ability to fetch real-time information from the web.
However, the biggest hurdle is building user confidence in using AI instead of traditional search engines.
Despite these challenges, ChatGPT's growth indicates a shift in online search behavior toward AI-driven solutions.