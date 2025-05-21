You can now use Google's Gemini AI assistant in Chrome
What's the story
Google has announced the integration of its Gemini AI assistant into Chrome.
Unveiled at the I/O 2025 event, the new feature promises an advanced browsing experience with quick contextual understanding and task completion capabilities.
The Gemini assistant will be available via text or voice commands through 'Gemini Live' activated by clicking on the Gemini icon, in the top right corner of your Chrome window.
Features
Gemini AI's initial capabilities and user accessibility
Initially, the Gemini assistant will help users clarify complex information on web pages and summarize content.
For example, it can alter a banana bread recipe to make it gluten-free or aid in selecting a bedroom plan based on lighting conditions.
Starting Wednesday, this feature will be available to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US using English as their Chrome language on Windows and macOS.
Expansion
Future enhancements for Gemini in Chrome
Google plans to expand the capabilities of Gemini in Chrome, letting it work across multiple tabs at the same time.
This would let you compare items like sleeping bags on different tabs or browse websites with a single command.
The tech giant envisions this feature could automate more tedious online tasks, possibly shrinking 30-minute tasks into three-click journeys for users.
Future plans
Google's vision for Gemini in Chrome
Google's vision for the Gemini assistant in Chrome involves filling out forms, organizing tabs, and recalling pages.
The company is also looking at collaboration with Google DeepMind's Project Mariner, a research prototype that focuses on human-agent interaction.
Although there's no specific timeline for when these features will come to Chromebooks, they are expected to enhance user experience significantly.