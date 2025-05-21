Google's latest AI tool will make app designing easier
What's the story
At the I/O 2025 developer conference, tech giant Google unveiled Stitch, an innovative AI tool designed to simplify the task of creating web and mobile apps.
The tool generates key UI elements and code just by using words or images.
It offers HTML and CSS markup for the designs it creates, making it a handy resource for app developers.
Functionality
How does Stitch work?
Stitch employs Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash AI models for code and interface ideation.
Although a bit limited than other vibe coding products, it offers a variety of customization options.
You can directly export your work to Figma, an online design, prototyping, and collaboration tool.
The code generated by Stitch can also be refined in an IDE (Integrated Development Environment).
Customization
Stitch allows users to fine-tune app design elements
Stitch lets users fine-tune any of the app design elements it generates.
Google product manager Kathy Korevec demonstrated two projects created using Stitch: a responsive mobile UI design for a book-related app and a web dashboard for beekeeping.
She described Stitch as "where you can come and get your initial iteration done, and then you can keep going from there."
Future plans
Google to enhance Stitch with screenshot editing feature
In the near future, Google also plans to enhance Stitch with a feature to edit your UI designs by taking screenshots of the object you want to modify and annotating it with desired modifications.
Korevec clarified that while Stitch is powerful, it is not intended as a full-fledged design platform like Figma or Adobe XD.
AI assistant
Google expands access to Jules, its AI coding assistant
Along with Stitch, Google has also widened access to Jules, its AI agent aimed at helping developers fix bugs in their code.
Now in public beta, Jules assists developers in comprehending complex code, generating pull requests on GitHub and managing some backlog items and programming tasks.
Korevec showcased how Jules updated a website running the deprecated Node.js version 16 to Node.js 22.