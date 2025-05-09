Google Messages now lets you un-send texts
What's the story
Google is adding a new 'Delete for everyone' feature in its messaging app, Google Messages.
Currently available for select users on the beta channel, the feature lets you unsend messages within a limited time period.
First tested in March, it is now being rolled out mainly for large group chats in Google Messages.
User experience
The feature is rolling out in a phased manner
The 'Delete for everyone' feature was spotted by Reddit user u/seeareeff, who found it in a group conversation with 12 participants.
However, it didn't show up in smaller groups or one-to-one chats.
Even with the latest Google Messages beta build on their devices, some users are unable to access this option, indicating its rollout is limited to select users on the Google Messages beta channel.
Functionality
How does the feature work?
The 'Delete for everyone' feature in Google Messages is expected to offer a 15-minute window, according to earlier reports.
The facility was introduced with RCS Universal Profile 2.7, which Google is likely using to bring this new capability.
When a message is deleted with this option, Google Messages will show "Message deleted" placeholder, just like WhatsApp and unlike Telegram where there's no indication of a message being removed from a chat.
Future plans
Rollout timeline and recent updates
Google's ability to edit sent RCS messages within a 15-minute window was first introduced in May 2024, followed by a broader release in September of the same year.
The rollout of text deletion can take a few weeks before it hits the stable channel.
Apart from this new feature, Google Messages has recently gained other notable features such as an option to silence RCS spam and single-emoji full-screen effects.